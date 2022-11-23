Tester Build Update v0.4.12

General
Gameplay
- Rudimentary CPU behaviors for ledge, shield, airdash, and evasion implemented.
- Level 0 CPUs no longer get stuck in a loop of walking in one direction after being KO'd.
- Respawn delay lengthened (70 frames -> 100 frames).
Menus
- Lobby menu buttons can now be navigated with keyboard and gamepad.
Controllers
- Lowering the left stick radius size will now proportionally affect cursor movement speed on the character selection screen. This allows controllers with tighter maximum default radiuses to behave with parity to XInput devices (such as the Nintendo Switch Pro which maxes out at radius of around 80).
- Fixed bug where selecting the default profile on the character select screen with an active Nintendo Switch Pro Controller would pull in defaults for XInput controllers instead.
- Controllers that don't have analog sticks should no longer have issues moving character select tokens when movement actions are assigned to their D-pad.
Online
General
- You can now set your input delay to “auto” which will calculate it dynamically during the match based on player pings. The input delay calculation is (P / 32) rounded to the nearest integer, where P is the average ping value against each of your opponents at the time the host starts the session. The calculated input delay will remain locked in for the duration of the VS mode session.
- 60 second time limit for character and assist selection implemented.
Quick Play
- Matchmaking logic has been updated to leverage Steam-based regions instead of user-defined ones for more consistent match quality. If no match can be found after a short period, the search pool will still expand slightly to include a wider search (but it no longer goes worldwide like previously).
Lobby
- Player pings are now surfaced in the lobby waiting area.
Playable Characters
CommanderVideo
- Neutral Special
- Now rotates his hurtbox.
- Roll speeds increased (tech roll 13 -> 16, get up roll 13 -> 16, ledge roll 13 -> 14).
Octodad
- Roll speeds increased (tech roll 13 -> 15.5, get up roll 13 -> 15.5, ledge roll 13 -> 14).
Orcane
- Roll speeds increased (tech roll 9 -> 12.7, dodge roll 13 -> 12.5, get up roll 13 -> 15).
Welltaro
- Roll speeds increased (tech roll 14 -> 16, get up roll 14 -> 16).
Assists
Gunman Clive
- Projectiles can no longer get caught on terrain.
Rhythm Doctor
- Sprites filled in.
- Sounds updated and three new palettes added. (Thank you 7th Beat Games!)
- Waveform slightly updated.
Changed files in this update