DemonCrawl update for 23 November 2022

v1.90b Patch Notes

v1.90b Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks,

We have just deployed a second round of stability fixes for DemonCrawl!

A larger content patch is scheduled for December.

Quality of Life

  • Added visual feedback when attempting to open or flag a frozen cell
  • Implemented error catching for the stage_power script

Bug Fixes

  • Updated Steamworks extension, which should resolve a crash related to inviting friends to your Arena party
  • Fixed an issue related to the cursor offset after changing the window size or position in Controller Mode
  • The Dumb stage mod no longer swaps your mastery if you manage to gain a new one during the stage, e.g. with Jack of Clubs
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when completing status effects outside of a stage
  • Fixed a rare crash related to the Abstract stage mod
  • Fixed ambient sound effects on Desert stage
  • Speculative fix for a rare crash related to Occultic Pendant
  • (Server side) Fixed an issue related to daily Arena server restart

