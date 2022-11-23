v1.90b Patch Notes

Hi folks,
We have just deployed a second round of stability fixes for DemonCrawl!
A larger content patch is scheduled for December.
Quality of Life
- Added visual feedback when attempting to open or flag a frozen cell
- Implemented error catching for the stage_power script
Bug Fixes
- Updated Steamworks extension, which should resolve a crash related to inviting friends to your Arena party
- Fixed an issue related to the cursor offset after changing the window size or position in Controller Mode
- The Dumb stage mod no longer swaps your mastery if you manage to gain a new one during the stage, e.g. with Jack of Clubs
- Fixed a crash that could occur when completing status effects outside of a stage
- Fixed a rare crash related to the Abstract stage mod
- Fixed ambient sound effects on Desert stage
- Speculative fix for a rare crash related to Occultic Pendant
- (Server side) Fixed an issue related to daily Arena server restart
Changed files in this update