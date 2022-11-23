 Skip to content

Rift Loopers update for 23 November 2022

November Content Patch

Rift Loopers update for 23 November 2022

November Content Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Hello Loopers!

Novembers new content is here!

Patch Notes

  • New Class: Android - Utilizing Laser weapons which will pierce enemies and continue on, their class ability will create a Plasma Dome which reduces all enemy damage for all anyone within the sphere.
  • Mini Boss Event added - Battle with a powerful enemy, which has a chance to trigger every 5th minute
  • Increased visibility of damage flash
  • Additional Forest Modules added to pool
  • New Steam Page Art added
  • Possible fix to Pause bug when player joins just as level up triggers
  • Other minor fixes...

