November Content Patch

Novembers new content is here!
Patch Notes
- New Class: Android - Utilizing Laser weapons which will pierce enemies and continue on, their class ability will create a Plasma Dome which reduces all enemy damage for all anyone within the sphere.
- Mini Boss Event added - Battle with a powerful enemy, which has a chance to trigger every 5th minute
- Increased visibility of damage flash
- Additional Forest Modules added to pool
- New Steam Page Art added
- Possible fix to Pause bug when player joins just as level up triggers
- Other minor fixes...
