- Increased Sensor Array battery capacity from 4 to 8.
- Significantly improved performance of flying crew, especially when they are off-screen.
- Improved performance when a lot of resource transfers, trades, or pickups are scheduled.
- Massively improved performance in the ship editor when there are huge numbers of floating resources.
- Updated the Boost Thruster description to make it clear that power can't be delivered to it while boosting.
- Bugfix: Long pauses when flying or jumping away from large quantities of floating resources.
- Bugfix: Possible fix for some desyncs when salvaging, trading, and transferring resources.
- Bugfix: Possible fix for the "Save Game" button being permanently disabled.
- Bugfix: Certain mods could prevent ships from appearing in the Ship Library.
- Lowered the default Max Send Rate from 10000 to 1000, which may solve some connection issues for some players. (This only affects new players.)
Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 22 November 2022
Update 0.20.24 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Cosmoteer Core Depot 799601
- Loading history…
Cosmoteer x86 Depot 799602
- Loading history…
Cosmoteer x64 Depot 799603
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update