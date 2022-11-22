 Skip to content

Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 22 November 2022

Update 0.20.24 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9996010 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased Sensor Array battery capacity from 4 to 8.
  • Significantly improved performance of flying crew, especially when they are off-screen.
  • Improved performance when a lot of resource transfers, trades, or pickups are scheduled.
  • Massively improved performance in the ship editor when there are huge numbers of floating resources.
  • Updated the Boost Thruster description to make it clear that power can't be delivered to it while boosting.
  • Bugfix: Long pauses when flying or jumping away from large quantities of floating resources.
  • Bugfix: Possible fix for some desyncs when salvaging, trading, and transferring resources.
  • Bugfix: Possible fix for the "Save Game" button being permanently disabled.
  • Bugfix: Certain mods could prevent ships from appearing in the Ship Library.
  • Lowered the default Max Send Rate from 10000 to 1000, which may solve some connection issues for some players. (This only affects new players.)

