Chaos Chain update for 22 November 2022

11/22/22 - Chaos Chain Update 1.5.1

11/22/22 - Chaos Chain Update 1.5.1

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is the next small update for the game. Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Update 1.5.1 Change Log:

Bug Fixes:

  • None needed!

Changes & Additions:

  • Molotov crafting schematic balanced by adding another rag to the build requirement
  • Added sound effects to the new hit types (graze and solid hit - you'll hear specific sound effects like a glancing blow or a really loud thump for a solid hit)
  • Some minor optimization of the new hit type system (graze, solid hit, regular hit, critical)

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː

