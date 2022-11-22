11/22/22 - Chaos Chain Update 1.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9995860 · Last edited 22 November 2022 – 23:32:37 UTC by Wendy

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is the next small update for the game. Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

None needed!

Changes & Additions:

Molotov crafting schematic balanced by adding another rag to the build requirement

Added sound effects to the new hit types (graze and solid hit - you'll hear specific sound effects like a glancing blow or a really loud thump for a solid hit)

Some minor optimization of the new hit type system (graze, solid hit, regular hit, critical)

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː