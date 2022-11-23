 Skip to content

Solaroids update for 23 November 2022

Early Access V0.4.1.3 - Patch Notes

Minor feature updates and/or bug fixes.

New Features / Tweaks

  • Improved Shared/Split-screen transitions.
  • Auto-calibration of thumb-sticks for Fire On Aim feature.
  • Allow both thumb-sticks to be used for menu navigation.
  • Updates to FNA/SDL used on Linux/OSX versions.

Issues Addressed

  • Fix issue where your first score of the period (daily/weekly/monthly) doesn't replace your previous score for the period unless it was higher.
  • Fix issue when accessing pause screen via players 2-3 (i.e. can't navigate).
  • Fix crash when adjusting guest player names.
  • Fix wave number indicator when transitioning into Free Play mode.
  • Stability improvements.

