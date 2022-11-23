Early Access V0.4.1.3 - Patch Notes

Minor feature updates and/or bug fixes.
New Features / Tweaks
- Improved Shared/Split-screen transitions.
- Auto-calibration of thumb-sticks for Fire On Aim feature.
- Allow both thumb-sticks to be used for menu navigation.
- Updates to FNA/SDL used on Linux/OSX versions.
Issues Addressed
- Fix issue where your first score of the period (daily/weekly/monthly) doesn't replace your previous score for the period unless it was higher.
- Fix issue when accessing pause screen via players 2-3 (i.e. can't navigate).
- Fix crash when adjusting guest player names.
- Fix wave number indicator when transitioning into Free Play mode.
- Stability improvements.
Changed files in this update