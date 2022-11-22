 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Potionomics update for 22 November 2022

Patch Notes 11/22/22

Share · View all patches · Build 9995464 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

QoL Updates

  • Added filter to sort by total magimins to brewing screen
  • Added filters for magimin type and amount, region, ingredient type, trait, and price to Quinn’s shop
  • Added magimin type, region, ingredient type, trait, and other sorting filters to the gifting screen
  • Added potion type, trait, and other sorting filters to the potion arrangement screen
  • Added potion type, trait, and other sorting filters to the adventuring screen
  • Added magimin type, trait, and other sorting filters to the gardening screen
  • Added inclusion/exclusion filtering for magimin types and traits
  • Changed good/bad trait icons to have different shapes and increased contrast to help with visual accessibility

Love, Voracious Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 1874491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link