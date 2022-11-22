Patch Notes 11/22/22

QoL Updates
- Added filter to sort by total magimins to brewing screen
- Added filters for magimin type and amount, region, ingredient type, trait, and price to Quinn’s shop
- Added magimin type, region, ingredient type, trait, and other sorting filters to the gifting screen
- Added potion type, trait, and other sorting filters to the potion arrangement screen
- Added potion type, trait, and other sorting filters to the adventuring screen
- Added magimin type, trait, and other sorting filters to the gardening screen
- Added inclusion/exclusion filtering for magimin types and traits
- Changed good/bad trait icons to have different shapes and increased contrast to help with visual accessibility
Love, Voracious Games
