 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Angry Angus update for 22 November 2022

Update 1.1 - Graphical options

Share · View all patches · Build 9995459 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added options for toggling full-screen, changing resolution and graphics quality.
Modified UI so that it should display properly on 4:3 monitors.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2091531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link