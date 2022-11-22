 Skip to content

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 22 November 2022

Fixed OSIRIS Health and Increased Difficulty Scaling

Share · View all patches · Build 9995408 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Higher kernel levels are now more difficult

Osiris guardian cubes now spawn at correct health intervals

Changed files in this update

