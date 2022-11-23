 Skip to content

Steven Universe: Unleash the Light update for 23 November 2022

Unleash the Light 4.0.5 (543) Hotfix

Build 9995048 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Unleash the Light 4.0.5 (543) Hotfix is now available. Please check out the patch notes below:

  • Fixed rare occurence of currency remaining still after spawning, and thus never getting collected.

