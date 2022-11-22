 Skip to content

Your Quest 2 update for 22 November 2022

Patch v0.3.2.8

Patch v0.3.2.8

Build 9994933 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed collision check when placing buildings directly above other buildings
  • Removed "Ranged" property from weapon description
  • Fixed mining Coal not having an energy cost
  • Made END (Endurance) reduce the EP cost of equipment

Your Quest 2 Content Depot 1220511
