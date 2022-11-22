- Fixed collision check when placing buildings directly above other buildings
- Removed "Ranged" property from weapon description
- Fixed mining Coal not having an energy cost
- Made END (Endurance) reduce the EP cost of equipment
Your Quest 2 update for 22 November 2022
Patch v0.3.2.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Your Quest 2 Content Depot 1220511
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update