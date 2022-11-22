 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Epics of Distant Realm: Holy Return update for 22 November 2022

Bugfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9994671 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed the problem of getting stuck in bed after dying on the first creature.

  • Fixed wrong map problem on map borders.

  • Fixed some minor bugs.

Changed files in this update

Uzak Diyar Destanları 2: Kutsal Dönüş Content Depot 1833301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link