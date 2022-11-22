-
Fixed the problem of getting stuck in bed after dying on the first creature.
Fixed wrong map problem on map borders.
Fixed some minor bugs.
Epics of Distant Realm: Holy Return update for 22 November 2022
Bugfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
