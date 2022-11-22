- Fixed being unable to interact with buildings while having a ranged spell available
- Fixed line-of-sight checks for ranged targeting detecting collision with parts of buildings that don't block movement
- Fixed getting stuck in combat queue after casting a spell that missed the target
- Fixed Life element stats in spell descriptions
- Fixed being able to attack at range without a ranged weapon equipped
- Fixed targeting villagers with ranged weapon/spell
- Fixed tile/character targeting still being checked in the background while menu is open
Your Quest 2 update for 22 November 2022
Patch v0.3.2.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
