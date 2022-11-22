 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Your Quest 2 update for 22 November 2022

Patch v0.3.2.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9994362 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed being unable to interact with buildings while having a ranged spell available
  • Fixed line-of-sight checks for ranged targeting detecting collision with parts of buildings that don't block movement
  • Fixed getting stuck in combat queue after casting a spell that missed the target
  • Fixed Life element stats in spell descriptions
  • Fixed being able to attack at range without a ranged weapon equipped
  • Fixed targeting villagers with ranged weapon/spell
  • Fixed tile/character targeting still being checked in the background while menu is open

Changed files in this update

Your Quest 2 Content Depot 1220511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link