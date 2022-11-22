 Skip to content

Jurassic Clans update for 22 November 2022

Update - the new update brings new features and bug fixing.

[Added/Improved/Fixed]

  • Added button to cycle through player houses
  • Added new abandoned locations to scavange, weapons/tools, and research boost can be found.
  • Added shortcut for Dinosaur's actions, Eat Meat and Eat Fruit (Q)
  • Follow camera will save from out of sessions
  • Damaged Watch tower would still provide line of sight
  • Fixed a technology description that would overflow out of the window on top of other UI
  • Fixed Ruins spawning too close to the player
  • Properly save load custom renamed units
  • Catapults can only be repaired at the Machinery workshop (no longer regenerate hp from houses)
  • Beast Pitt would count Dino conversion even when damaged
  • Damaged houses will not give pop grow bonus
  • Bug causing dino sprite appearing after recruiting a unit.
  • Cut logs sprites appearing on top of dino units.
  • Dino eat meat restore changed from 20 to 50
  • Dino eat fruits restore health changed from 20 to 40
  • Miner stat won't show until Stone Works Tech is researched
  • Save slot 1 appears selected first-time game is played

Stay stunned, more to come!

