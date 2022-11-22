Update - the new update brings new features and bug fixing.

Greetings, the new update brings new features and bug fixing.
[Added/Improved/Fixed]
- Added button to cycle through player houses
- Added new abandoned locations to scavange, weapons/tools, and research boost can be found.
- Added shortcut for Dinosaur's actions, Eat Meat and Eat Fruit (Q)
- Follow camera will save from out of sessions
- Damaged Watch tower would still provide line of sight
- Fixed a technology description that would overflow out of the window on top of other UI
- Fixed Ruins spawning too close to the player
- Properly save load custom renamed units
- Catapults can only be repaired at the Machinery workshop (no longer regenerate hp from houses)
- Beast Pitt would count Dino conversion even when damaged
- Damaged houses will not give pop grow bonus
- Bug causing dino sprite appearing after recruiting a unit.
- Cut logs sprites appearing on top of dino units.
- Dino eat meat restore changed from 20 to 50
- Dino eat fruits restore health changed from 20 to 40
- Miner stat won't show until Stone Works Tech is researched
- Save slot 1 appears selected first-time game is played
Stay stunned, more to come!
