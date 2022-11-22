 Skip to content

Mafia Pigs Playtest update for 22 November 2022

Updates to Mission 1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mission 1 has been quite challenging for players. Here are a few tweaks to make that a little easier:

  • Guards are a little slower.
  • detection range of the first couple of guards is a little reduced.

