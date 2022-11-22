- Fixed a bug where trying to play your own Workshop levels in online would result in a "Adventure level not found, skipping 💀" message.
Zeepkist update for 22 November 2022
Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 11, Patch 11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Zeepkist Content Depot 1440671
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update