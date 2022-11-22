 Skip to content

Zeepkist update for 22 November 2022

Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 11, Patch 11

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where trying to play your own Workshop levels in online would result in a "Adventure level not found, skipping 💀" message.

