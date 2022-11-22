- Adjust the name and location arrangement of some story items and add two new story items
- Adjust the rewards of the Specter Chapter, increase the amount of the [specter Elixir] you get after collecting four specters
- Changed the reward after defeating the new BOSS, the Specter hunter, to get a new story item [Psionic Rune]
- Add the Secret Chapter reward and get new story items at the end of the chapter
- Optimize the judging formulas of physical hit and physical evade, and the adjusted bonus rules will be more intuitive
- Add interactive functions to quickly adjust weapons, abilities and items between wandering
- Add the "Adjust Equipment" option to quickly adjust weapons, abilities, and items in the defeat option
- Add Teleport Runes in the room of Hover and change the appearance of teleport runes
- Adjusted the hit judgment of the mind stopper Gravity Slash from a must to a normal evade
- Fixed Ghost-Box specter skill · Photon Beam in the Soul-Drainner battle scene
- Fixed an issue caused by the Ghost-stone's specter skill- Reflect Barrier in the Scorner’s battle
- Slightly adjust the behavior logic of Ghost-Chaos to advance the use time of Chaos Time
- Optimize the achievement icon in challenge mode and enhance the brightness and color saturation of the icon
- Support DPI aware to solve the adaptive problem caused by resolution scaling under Windows
- Adjust the packaging method of data files. This update has a larger capacity and subsequent updates have no impact
- Fix other issues during testing of the current version
磨难之间 / SUFFERING update for 22 November 2022
1.0.1 Update Content
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
磨难之间 / SUFFERING Content Depot 1151621
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update