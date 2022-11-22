 Skip to content

磨难之间 / SUFFERING update for 22 November 2022

1.0.1 Update Content

Share · View all patches · Build 9993621 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Adjust the name and location arrangement of some story items and add two new story items
  2. Adjust the rewards of the Specter Chapter, increase the amount of the [specter Elixir] you get after collecting four specters
  3. Changed the reward after defeating the new BOSS, the Specter hunter, to get a new story item [Psionic Rune]
  4. Add the Secret Chapter reward and get new story items at the end of the chapter
  5. Optimize the judging formulas of physical hit and physical evade, and the adjusted bonus rules will be more intuitive
  6. Add interactive functions to quickly adjust weapons, abilities and items between wandering
  7. Add the "Adjust Equipment" option to quickly adjust weapons, abilities, and items in the defeat option
  8. Add Teleport Runes in the room of Hover and change the appearance of teleport runes
  9. Adjusted the hit judgment of the mind stopper Gravity Slash from a must to a normal evade
  10. Fixed Ghost-Box specter skill · Photon Beam in the Soul-Drainner battle scene
  11. Fixed an issue caused by the Ghost-stone's specter skill- Reflect Barrier in the Scorner’s battle
  12. Slightly adjust the behavior logic of Ghost-Chaos to advance the use time of Chaos Time
  13. Optimize the achievement icon in challenge mode and enhance the brightness and color saturation of the icon
  14. Support DPI aware to solve the adaptive problem caused by resolution scaling under Windows
  15. Adjust the packaging method of data files. This update has a larger capacity and subsequent updates have no impact
  16. Fix other issues during testing of the current version

Changed files in this update

磨难之间 / SUFFERING Content Depot 1151621
