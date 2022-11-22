 Skip to content

SCP: Containment Breach Remastered update for 22 November 2022

v1.4.0.1 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Disabled Anti-Aliased Text by default which should fix most issues related to Memory Access Violations when launching the game on monitors with a resolution higher than 1920x1080.

