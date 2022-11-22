Version 2.0.0a is now available

We're so excited to release a new build of Freezer Pops. Check out what has changed!
- Simplified Chinese has been added
- The whole interface has been updated
Hope you enjoy it!
Male Doll Team
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
We're so excited to release a new build of Freezer Pops. Check out what has changed!
Hope you enjoy it!
Male Doll Team
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update