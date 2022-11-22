 Skip to content

Freezer Pops update for 22 November 2022

Version 2.0.0a is now available

22 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're so excited to release a new build of Freezer Pops. Check out what has changed!

  • Simplified Chinese has been added
  • The whole interface has been updated

Hope you enjoy it!

Male Doll Team

