Ecosystem update for 22 November 2022

Ecosystem Update: Camera Mode & New Languages!

Build 9993394

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

Ecosystem has been updated today to include a camera mode, as well as German and French localisations!

Full patch notes below:

v0.28

FEATURES

  • Language support for French and German.
  • Add Camera submenu to the Controls menu with options for movement speed / smoothing and rotation speed / smoothing.
  • Allow renaming species.
  • Add ability to shift all the colors at once to the creature editor.
  • 'Add Part' in the creature editor now lets the player click where they would like to position the new part instead of always placing it at a default position.
  • New species and substantial mutations are highlighted in-game when they occur.
  • Allow changing the time scale while the game is paused.
  • Display diet of all creatures in the list when loading a stored creature.
  • Display a box for reference when the player scales creature size in the evolutionary toolbox.

FIXES

  • Fix: Bug in Steam workshop caused many creatures, terrain, and aquariums to not appear to other players.
  • Fix: Species matured messages could sometimes appear in the aquarium.
  • Fix: Cull species prompt didn't go away after culling in some circumstances.
  • Fix: Color override didn't always work on creatures in evolutionary toolbox.
  • Fix: Events on individual creature log disappear too quickly.
  • Fix: It can be unclear when there are more than two pages of results on Steam workshop.
  • Fix: Changing timescale affects water refraction.
  • Fix: Plant and coral counts from current game can be carried over to a new game in rare circumstances, which could cause the new game to enter an invalid state.
  • Fix: Mitigate plant die offs that occur after particularly active seeding.
  • Fix: Creatures with 1 aerodynamics frequently swim backwards.
  • Fix: Species sometimes do not get completely culled.

