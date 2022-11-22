Ecosystem Update: Camera Mode & New Languages!

Hello!
Ecosystem has been updated today to include a camera mode, as well as German and French localisations!
Full patch notes below:
v0.28
FEATURES
- Language support for French and German.
- Add Camera submenu to the Controls menu with options for movement speed / smoothing and rotation speed / smoothing.
- Allow renaming species.
- Add ability to shift all the colors at once to the creature editor.
- 'Add Part' in the creature editor now lets the player click where they would like to position the new part instead of always placing it at a default position.
- New species and substantial mutations are highlighted in-game when they occur.
- Allow changing the time scale while the game is paused.
- Display diet of all creatures in the list when loading a stored creature.
- Display a box for reference when the player scales creature size in the evolutionary toolbox.
FIXES
- Fix: Bug in Steam workshop caused many creatures, terrain, and aquariums to not appear to other players.
- Fix: Species matured messages could sometimes appear in the aquarium.
- Fix: Cull species prompt didn't go away after culling in some circumstances.
- Fix: Color override didn't always work on creatures in evolutionary toolbox.
- Fix: Events on individual creature log disappear too quickly.
- Fix: It can be unclear when there are more than two pages of results on Steam workshop.
- Fix: Changing timescale affects water refraction.
- Fix: Plant and coral counts from current game can be carried over to a new game in rare circumstances, which could cause the new game to enter an invalid state.
- Fix: Mitigate plant die offs that occur after particularly active seeding.
- Fix: Creatures with 1 aerodynamics frequently swim backwards.
- Fix: Species sometimes do not get completely culled.
Changed files in this update