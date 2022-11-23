 Skip to content

Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten update for 23 November 2022

11/23 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9993373 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES

・Fixed an issue with the previous version that caused some scenario
lines in the English version to display in Japanese.

