- Upped the Knights Evade Pass timer
- Reworked flames
- Controller count indicator
- Shotgun sound count tweak
- Missiles choose targets depending on current path
- Shield sound lowered when in enemy ray
- Fixed potential bug at end round, emptying money could take too long and not be debited
- Turret continuous tracking
- Buffed enemy life progression
- Tweaked Comets graphics, removed sprite imperfection
- Tweaked Respawn effect, was too damn ugly
- Tweaked Refinery effect
Alcyon Infinity update for 22 November 2022
Spit and Polish - Update 0.6.5
