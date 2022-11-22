 Skip to content

Alcyon Infinity update for 22 November 2022

Spit and Polish - Update 0.6.5

  • Upped the Knights Evade Pass timer
  • Reworked flames
  • Controller count indicator
  • Shotgun sound count tweak
  • Missiles choose targets depending on current path
  • Shield sound lowered when in enemy ray
  • Fixed potential bug at end round, emptying money could take too long and not be debited
  • Turret continuous tracking
  • Buffed enemy life progression
  • Tweaked Comets graphics, removed sprite imperfection
  • Tweaked Respawn effect, was too damn ugly
  • Tweaked Refinery effect

