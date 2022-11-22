 Skip to content

Ski3 update for 22 November 2022

0.8.1 Beta - November 12, 2022

0.8.1 Beta - November 12, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

What's new:

  1. Flags will not flash green for a second, to make it clear they have been touched.
  2. Restarting the game will no longer produce a loading screen, so it should be more or less instant.
  3. Changed the start screen to make it more clear on how to select difficulty, and what each does.
  4. Changed some fonts and colors to make some text more readable.
  5. Added another spawn point on the map.

Fixes:

  1. Fixed the yeti hit box, it should no longer be possible to be touched by it and not lose.
  2. Fixed an issue that occurred sometimes that caused the character to get stuck on a weird angle. Not 100% sure it is fixed, but I wasn't able to replicate it anymore.
  3. Fixed some typos.

