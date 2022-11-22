0.8.1 Beta - November 12, 2022

Changelog
What's new:
- Flags will not flash green for a second, to make it clear they have been touched.
- Restarting the game will no longer produce a loading screen, so it should be more or less instant.
- Changed the start screen to make it more clear on how to select difficulty, and what each does.
- Changed some fonts and colors to make some text more readable.
- Added another spawn point on the map.
Fixes:
- Fixed the yeti hit box, it should no longer be possible to be touched by it and not lose.
- Fixed an issue that occurred sometimes that caused the character to get stuck on a weird angle. Not 100% sure it is fixed, but I wasn't able to replicate it anymore.
- Fixed some typos.
