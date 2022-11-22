Patch Notes 11.22.2022

- Fixed an issue where the Dragon Crab boss lost some of its health at the start of the battle.
- Fixed an issue that caused the player to always jump at full strength no matter how long the button was held down if jumping while flashing from damage.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the proper music from playing when transitioning from a cutscene to a following stage.
- Modified some obstacles on the second Flying Fortress level.
- Altered command for Kick Cannon on keyboard. A recent update made the usual method of holding the [X] key to fire nonfunctional. New command: keyboard [S] executes the Charge Kick and fires a Kick Cannon if the player has energy. (Controls unchanged for Gamepad, which is still greatly recommended for optimal play.)
Jet Dancer update for 22 November 2022
