Jet Dancer update for 22 November 2022

Patch Notes 11.22.2022

  • Fixed an issue where the Dragon Crab boss lost some of its health at the start of the battle.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the player to always jump at full strength no matter how long the button was held down if jumping while flashing from damage.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the proper music from playing when transitioning from a cutscene to a following stage.
  • Modified some obstacles on the second Flying Fortress level.
  • Altered command for Kick Cannon on keyboard. A recent update made the usual method of holding the [X] key to fire nonfunctional. New command: keyboard [S] executes the Charge Kick and fires a Kick Cannon if the player has energy. (Controls unchanged for Gamepad, which is still greatly recommended for optimal play.)

