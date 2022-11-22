 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 22 November 2022

Update, Version 20221122

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
##########Content############
[Faith]New tenet: Sleep Is for the Weak. (+7% Sleep Resistance)
##########System#############
[Faith]Added up/down buttons when changing Center-of-Beliefs or Tenets so that the interface is a bit more mouse-user friendly.
简体中文
##########Content############
【信仰】新信条：弱者才睡觉。（+7%睡眠抗性）
##########System#############
【信仰】在改变信仰核心和信条的界面加入了上下按钮，从而使界面对于鼠标用户更加友好。

