[Faith]New tenet: Sleep Is for the Weak. (+7% Sleep Resistance)
[Faith]Added up/down buttons when changing Center-of-Beliefs or Tenets so that the interface is a bit more mouse-user friendly.
【信仰】新信条：弱者才睡觉。（+7%睡眠抗性）
【信仰】在改变信仰核心和信条的界面加入了上下按钮，从而使界面对于鼠标用户更加友好。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 22 November 2022
Update, Version 20221122
