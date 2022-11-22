- Added controller support for game launcher
- New game level: "Shopping Center" (WIP)
- Quest with the Hunter can now be completed without reading the ads in the store in an old district
- Added new voice lines for story characters (WIP)
- Fixed minor technical bugs
SALVATIONLAND update for 22 November 2022
Patch 0.7.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
