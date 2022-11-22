 Skip to content

SALVATIONLAND update for 22 November 2022

Patch 0.7.9

Patch 0.7.9 · Build 9992344

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added controller support for game launcher
  • New game level: "Shopping Center" (WIP)
  • Quest with the Hunter can now be completed without reading the ads in the store in an old district
  • Added new voice lines for story characters (WIP)
  • Fixed minor technical bugs

