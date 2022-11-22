 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beat Hazard 3 update for 22 November 2022

V 0.119 Local galaxy fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9992238 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V 0.119

  • Fix for local galaxies changing after restart
  • Fix for tracks not being counted for achievements in galaxy mode

(Next I'll be looking at why you can't publish a galaxy sometimes)

Changed files in this update

Beat Hazard 3 Content Depot 1493521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link