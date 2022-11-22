 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blocks Tracks Trains update for 22 November 2022

v1.4.1: Improved Build Grids Handling

Share · View all patches · Build 9992140 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Placing and moving of Build Grids should now be more intuitive.
Build Grids snap to Vehicle Bases

Changed files in this update

Depot 2190251
  • Loading history…
Depot 2190252
  • Loading history…
Depot 2190253
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link