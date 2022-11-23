Update v0.6.0

Thank you for playing AI: Art Impostor.
Improvements
- Added the animation that will be played when 2 or more players are tied in the impostor vote
- Artists can now expand images to see while an impostor is choosing a theme at the end of a match
- Added the button that leads you to the shop screen from the pop-up displayed when you tried to select a locked style
- Improved and added the pop-ups that will be displayed when a room is disbanded by a host or a room is time-out
- Important pop-ups will now show the internal Defined Codes
- Default resolution setting is now set to the window mode
- Improved some user interfaces
Bugfix
- Fixed the bug that other users couldn't join the private match room if a match had been played in the room
- Fixed the bug that the Ranked Match could be started with 3 players
- Fixed the bug that you could input 7 or more digits to the invite code form
- Fixed the bug that the confirmation pop-up wasn't displayed when you gave texts written in languages other than English to the AI
- Fixed the bug that Squid AI remained after the game finished loading
- Fixed the bug that the tag [A] wasn't replaced with player names under specific conditions
- Fixed the positions of the pop-up which covered the text of "A match has been found!"
- Fixed the bug that you couldn't change styles if you played on the ultra wide screen
Thank you for your continued support and understanding.
AI: Art Impostor Development Team
Changed files in this update