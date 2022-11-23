 Skip to content

AI: Art Impostor update for 23 November 2022

Update v0.6.0

Update v0.6.0

Thank you for playing AI: Art Impostor.

Improvements

  • Added the animation that will be played when 2 or more players are tied in the impostor vote
  • Artists can now expand images to see while an impostor is choosing a theme at the end of a match
  • Added the button that leads you to the shop screen from the pop-up displayed when you tried to select a locked style
  • Improved and added the pop-ups that will be displayed when a room is disbanded by a host or a room is time-out
  • Important pop-ups will now show the internal Defined Codes
  • Default resolution setting is now set to the window mode
  • Improved some user interfaces

Bugfix

  • Fixed the bug that other users couldn't join the private match room if a match had been played in the room
  • Fixed the bug that the Ranked Match could be started with 3 players
  • Fixed the bug that you could input 7 or more digits to the invite code form
  • Fixed the bug that the confirmation pop-up wasn't displayed when you gave texts written in languages other than English to the AI
  • Fixed the bug that Squid AI remained after the game finished loading
  • Fixed the bug that the tag [A] wasn't replaced with player names under specific conditions
  • Fixed the positions of the pop-up which covered the text of "A match has been found!"
  • Fixed the bug that you couldn't change styles if you played on the ultra wide screen

Thank you for your continued support and understanding.

AI: Art Impostor Development Team

