Added a mark at the player's feet. (Can be toggled ON/OFF in the settings.)
Normal attacks can now be used by holding down the attack button. (Can be toggled ON/OFF on the settings.)
Fixed a display problem that occurred when the video quality setting was set to low.
Medal of Guardians update for 22 November 2022
New Function and Fixed (Ver 1.0.6)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
