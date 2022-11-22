 Skip to content

Medal of Guardians update for 22 November 2022

New Function and Fixed (Ver 1.0.6)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added a mark at the player's feet. (Can be toggled ON/OFF in the settings.)

  • Normal attacks can now be used by holding down the attack button. (Can be toggled ON/OFF on the settings.)

  • Fixed a display problem that occurred when the video quality setting was set to low.

Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.

Changed files in this update

