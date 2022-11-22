 Skip to content

Timberborn update for 22 November 2022

Patch notes 2022-11-22 (hotfix, experimental)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Visual:

  • Updated the texture of Iron Teeth dirt paths. It is another step towards our grand "Make factions more unique" goal, better explained in the devlog.

Bug fixes:

  • Restored UI sounds in the map editor.
  • Updated the collider for Rubble so that it's easier to select when there's a path underneath.
  • Fixed an issue preventing buildings on top of Small Industrial Warehouses from connecting to paths.
  • Made minor fixes to visuals and behaviours of the new dropdowns.
  • Windows key is no longer read as Ctrl on Windows.

