Patch notes 2022-11-22 (hotfix, experimental)

Visual:
- Updated the texture of Iron Teeth dirt paths. It is another step towards our grand "Make factions more unique" goal, better explained in the devlog.
Bug fixes:
- Restored UI sounds in the map editor.
- Updated the collider for Rubble so that it's easier to select when there's a path underneath.
- Fixed an issue preventing buildings on top of Small Industrial Warehouses from connecting to paths.
- Made minor fixes to visuals and behaviours of the new dropdowns.
- Windows key is no longer read as Ctrl on Windows.
Changed depots in development branch