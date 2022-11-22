 Skip to content

Avorion update for 22 November 2022

Patch 2.3 is now live on the default branch!

Build 9991754 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • Added a new Xsotan enemy that dashes

  • Improved Auto Research

    • 3 items are now fed to station AI (instead of 5)
    • Auto Research can now respect the type of items

  • Added a new "Repair Nearby Ships" order for fighters

    • Mothership is always prioritized
    • After mothership is repaired, nearby allied ships are repaired

  • Renamed current "Repair" fighter order to more fitting "Repair Target"

    • "Repair Target" now has the fighters stay at the target after repairing it fully
    • Fighters now return and land once target is destroyed, instead of circling the mothership

  • Added a new "Collect Loot" Fighter order

  • Added a new legendary lightning turret

  • Added a new legendary party turret

  • Increased likelihood of ships appearing while mining/salvaging/etc.

  • Reduced prices of torpedoes by 40% - 80%, depending on rarity and type

Steam Achievements & Mods

  • It is now possible to optionally enable Steam Achievements while mods are active

Maintenance Command

  • Restock Command has been renamed to Maintenance Command
  • Maintenance can now send a ship to repair the ship, hire crew, buy torpedoes and buy fighters
  • Maintenance is the only command that can be started without functional crew or when the ship is severely damaged
  • Maintenance command can now fill torpedo shafts when buying torpedoes, not just storage

UI

  • Object Detector highlights now flash to be easily distinguishable from normal reticles
  • Object Detector no longer highlights docked objects
  • Cargo that is important for missions now has a special icon in Cargo Bay UI
  • Added a milestone for the secret stick ship boss
  • Speech bubbles of the player ship are now shown below the ship, not above it
  • Marking items in inventory as trash now has settings for type & DPS of items
  • Setting for sorting mission items to the top in the inventory is now remembered

Into The Rift - Gameplay

  • Added icons to rift monoliths for better orientation

  • Added icons to critical mission objects for better orientation

  • Improved clarity of all rift missions

    • Added icons to mark finished monoliths
    • Rescue of a lost Expedition: The shelter asteroid can now be interacted with
    • Applied Xenology: Added visualizations on where probes can be placed
    • Applied Xenology: Added a button to quickly deploy a probe
    • Applied Xenology: Improved spawning of enemies when placing a probe
    • Xsotan Core Extraction: All monoliths now have larvae
    • Recovery Missions: Added icons to found wreckages for better orientation

  • Removed effects of several rift environmental effects on fighters

    • Acid Fog, Radiation and Xsotan Breeders no longer affect or are affected by fighters

  • Several mission-critical objects are now invincible

  • Adjusted Repair and Attack platform's HP to survive longer, especially in the center

  • Increased amount of Rift Research Data dropped by Xsotan by 50%

  • Increased amount of Rift Research Data gathered by Scientist captain by 50%

  • Increased time it takes a Smuggler captain to procure Rift Research Data

Into The Rift - UI

  • Added current ship mass to rift mission mass constraint tooltip
  • Improved phrasing for mass limit to clarify destruction of the ship
  • Dialogs with objects that need batteries now explicitly state that there are batteries nearby
  • Flashing indicator for batteries no longer turns off after some time
  • Batteries no longer flash while docked
  • Weapon chamber switch indicator stops flashing once activated
  • Battery stash indicator flashes after first interaction to make it easier to find again
  • Battery stash indicator stops flashing after opening

Into The Rift - Modding

  • Exposed several files of the Into The Rift DLC for modding

Performance

  • Improved performance when adding torpedoes while the Torpedoes UI is open

Bugfixes

  • Fixed several issues when objects were deleted
  • Fixed an issue where mine/salvage orders weren't stopped properly while fighters were still deployed
  • Fixed an issue where AI ships tried to mine/salvage while weapons were disabled
  • Fixed an issue where some auto pilot buttons were missing while sitting in the ship
  • Fixed some issues where mine/salvage command didn't work and/or gave unhelpful errors
  • Fixed an issue where the location of the Xsotan Swarm Event Boss wasn't sent to players that had logged in during the event
  • Fixed an issue where sparks for beam hits were created when paused
  • Fixed an issue where Acid Fog in Rifts had a higher level than predicted by the mission board
  • Fixed an issue where NPCs attacked marker buoys
  • Fixed notifications overlaying the cursor while selecting a command on the galaxy map
  • Fixed an issue where workforce in crew tab looked janky
  • Fixed an issue where auto research tried to combine invalid items
  • Fixed a possible crash when key bindings file was corrupted
  • [UBR] Fixed an issue where Lasers from the turret factory could be configured to have 0 dps
  • [UBR] Fixed an issue where repair beams could be blocked by impenetrable shields
  • [UBR] Fixed an issue where DPS of weapons with battery charge was calculated incorrectly
  • [UBR] Fixed an issue where the cargo volume wasn't updated correctly when using the Supply operation
  • Fixed several crashes
  • Fixed several spelling issues

