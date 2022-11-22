Patch 2.3 is now live on the default branch!

Gameplay
-
Added a new Xsotan enemy that dashes
-
Improved Auto Research
- 3 items are now fed to station AI (instead of 5)
- Auto Research can now respect the type of items
-
Added a new "Repair Nearby Ships" order for fighters
- Mothership is always prioritized
- After mothership is repaired, nearby allied ships are repaired
-
Renamed current "Repair" fighter order to more fitting "Repair Target"
- "Repair Target" now has the fighters stay at the target after repairing it fully
- Fighters now return and land once target is destroyed, instead of circling the mothership
-
Added a new "Collect Loot" Fighter order
-
Added a new legendary lightning turret
-
Added a new legendary party turret
-
Increased likelihood of ships appearing while mining/salvaging/etc.
-
Reduced prices of torpedoes by 40% - 80%, depending on rarity and type
Steam Achievements & Mods
- It is now possible to optionally enable Steam Achievements while mods are active
Maintenance Command
- Restock Command has been renamed to Maintenance Command
- Maintenance can now send a ship to repair the ship, hire crew, buy torpedoes and buy fighters
- Maintenance is the only command that can be started without functional crew or when the ship is severely damaged
- Maintenance command can now fill torpedo shafts when buying torpedoes, not just storage
UI
- Object Detector highlights now flash to be easily distinguishable from normal reticles
- Object Detector no longer highlights docked objects
- Cargo that is important for missions now has a special icon in Cargo Bay UI
- Added a milestone for the secret stick ship boss
- Speech bubbles of the player ship are now shown below the ship, not above it
- Marking items in inventory as trash now has settings for type & DPS of items
- Setting for sorting mission items to the top in the inventory is now remembered
Into The Rift - Gameplay
-
Added icons to rift monoliths for better orientation
-
Added icons to critical mission objects for better orientation
-
Improved clarity of all rift missions
- Added icons to mark finished monoliths
- Rescue of a lost Expedition: The shelter asteroid can now be interacted with
- Applied Xenology: Added visualizations on where probes can be placed
- Applied Xenology: Added a button to quickly deploy a probe
- Applied Xenology: Improved spawning of enemies when placing a probe
- Xsotan Core Extraction: All monoliths now have larvae
- Recovery Missions: Added icons to found wreckages for better orientation
-
Removed effects of several rift environmental effects on fighters
- Acid Fog, Radiation and Xsotan Breeders no longer affect or are affected by fighters
-
Several mission-critical objects are now invincible
-
Adjusted Repair and Attack platform's HP to survive longer, especially in the center
-
Increased amount of Rift Research Data dropped by Xsotan by 50%
-
Increased amount of Rift Research Data gathered by Scientist captain by 50%
-
Increased time it takes a Smuggler captain to procure Rift Research Data
Into The Rift - UI
- Added current ship mass to rift mission mass constraint tooltip
- Improved phrasing for mass limit to clarify destruction of the ship
- Dialogs with objects that need batteries now explicitly state that there are batteries nearby
- Flashing indicator for batteries no longer turns off after some time
- Batteries no longer flash while docked
- Weapon chamber switch indicator stops flashing once activated
- Battery stash indicator flashes after first interaction to make it easier to find again
- Battery stash indicator stops flashing after opening
Into The Rift - Modding
- Exposed several files of the Into The Rift DLC for modding
Performance
- Improved performance when adding torpedoes while the Torpedoes UI is open
Bugfixes
- Fixed several issues when objects were deleted
- Fixed an issue where mine/salvage orders weren't stopped properly while fighters were still deployed
- Fixed an issue where AI ships tried to mine/salvage while weapons were disabled
- Fixed an issue where some auto pilot buttons were missing while sitting in the ship
- Fixed some issues where mine/salvage command didn't work and/or gave unhelpful errors
- Fixed an issue where the location of the Xsotan Swarm Event Boss wasn't sent to players that had logged in during the event
- Fixed an issue where sparks for beam hits were created when paused
- Fixed an issue where Acid Fog in Rifts had a higher level than predicted by the mission board
- Fixed an issue where NPCs attacked marker buoys
- Fixed notifications overlaying the cursor while selecting a command on the galaxy map
- Fixed an issue where workforce in crew tab looked janky
- Fixed an issue where auto research tried to combine invalid items
- Fixed a possible crash when key bindings file was corrupted
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where Lasers from the turret factory could be configured to have 0 dps
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where repair beams could be blocked by impenetrable shields
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where DPS of weapons with battery charge was calculated incorrectly
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where the cargo volume wasn't updated correctly when using the Supply operation
- Fixed several crashes
- Fixed several spelling issues
