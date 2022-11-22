Patch v15.1

//boneworm brainiac class changes
- Added a new meta called Bossworm Basher which increases all damage against Bosses by +20%
- Melee minions will now trigger an attack from further away from enemies (previously you had to be very close to attack).
- Fixed an issue where melee minion attacks would often not trigger attacks against King Gigald.
- Minions with ranged attacks now have a slightly randomised attack range (so minions of the same type don't always attack at exactly the same time).
- Fruit Bro healing auras will now be invisible (since they will always heals you).
//misc
- Aromatic Mushroom relic: This now also increases the Shroom Bro cap by +1.
- Majick Doppelganger minion: When casting a Jester's Delight spell there's a chance an enemy won't be transformed (just in case he casts it early on potentially turning every enemy into a Paladin).
- When viewing online leaderboards for Necrotic Skirmishes you can now change the map by pressing up/down.
//bug fixes
- Psych Possessed class: If you switched to the Brainiac class then you could get stuck inside of a Giant Potoussy Bro.
- Fixed a couple of spelling issues when the Ye Olde setting is on.
- The new spells weren't being shown in the compendium.
- Occult Pearl relic: This was giving regular health instead of occult health.
- Online Leaderboards: When changing the map it wasn't updating its map name in the title.
Changed files in this update