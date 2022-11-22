 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boneraiser Minions update for 22 November 2022

Patch v15.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9991713 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//boneworm brainiac class changes

  • Added a new meta called Bossworm Basher which increases all damage against Bosses by +20%
  • Melee minions will now trigger an attack from further away from enemies (previously you had to be very close to attack).
  • Fixed an issue where melee minion attacks would often not trigger attacks against King Gigald.
  • Minions with ranged attacks now have a slightly randomised attack range (so minions of the same type don't always attack at exactly the same time).
  • Fruit Bro healing auras will now be invisible (since they will always heals you).

//misc

  • Aromatic Mushroom relic: This now also increases the Shroom Bro cap by +1.
  • Majick Doppelganger minion: When casting a Jester's Delight spell there's a chance an enemy won't be transformed (just in case he casts it early on potentially turning every enemy into a Paladin).
  • When viewing online leaderboards for Necrotic Skirmishes you can now change the map by pressing up/down.

//bug fixes

  • Psych Possessed class: If you switched to the Brainiac class then you could get stuck inside of a Giant Potoussy Bro.
  • Fixed a couple of spelling issues when the Ye Olde setting is on.
  • The new spells weren't being shown in the compendium.
  • Occult Pearl relic: This was giving regular health instead of occult health.
  • Online Leaderboards: When changing the map it wasn't updating its map name in the title.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1944571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link