Sycamore update for 22 November 2022

**Hotfix -v0.5.31**

Build 9991650 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Added 1 more Archery Achievement
  • Changed forced POV logic for Underworld: 9 and Minigame: 2 to stop your POV mode setting from overwriting.
  • Added arrow trail to Minigame: 2 for better visibility
  • Fixed a coin mode issue when playing minigames

