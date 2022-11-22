 Skip to content

Software Inc. update for 22 November 2022

Patch notes for Beta 1.3.12

Changes

  • You can now resize windows by dragging on the left, bottom or right edge
  • You no longer have to run the game for a couple of minutes after starting a new game or loading to enable skipping time
  • You can now right click on list columns to toggle them, which will be remembered per save file
  • Column widths are now saved separately for each product overview window

Fixes

  • Fixed game breaking when trying to turn pillar into atrium
  • Fixed shadow box for rooms turned into atriums sticking around

