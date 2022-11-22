Patch notes for Beta 1.3.12

Changes
- You can now resize windows by dragging on the left, bottom or right edge
- You no longer have to run the game for a couple of minutes after starting a new game or loading to enable skipping time
- You can now right click on list columns to toggle them, which will be remembered per save file
- Column widths are now saved separately for each product overview window
Fixes
- Fixed game breaking when trying to turn pillar into atrium
- Fixed shadow box for rooms turned into atriums sticking around
Changed files in this update