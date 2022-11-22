Patch Notes[11.22.2022]

Bug Fix:
- If the barracks and consription office is demolished, number of soldiers now decrease accordingly.
- Fixed an issue where unbuilt refugee camps diseppeared if game is saved and loaded again.
- Fixed an issue where building a road would create an extra grid for the enemy building.
- Fixed epic/legendary(purple/orange) blueprints from Design Institute would appear as rare(blue) buildings.
- Enemy construction will no longer consume player's resources, this was not intended.
- Fixed animation issues when a refugee camp was upgraded into a residence, if the previous challenge was failed.
- Fixed a bug that would cause the death tool of previously failed challenge would affect the current challenge evaluation.
- Fixed an issue where loading the same save game several times would prevent unlocking achievements.
- Health bar is now displayed correctly when Design Institute in North Desert is under attack.
- Health bar is now disappearing correctly when Design Institute in North Desert is rescued.
- Fixed background music problems in the area after completing the North Desert
Optimizations:
- During a pause, the icon of the disaster will also appear synchronously on the building if it is affected.
- When refugees need disaster relief and only 5 days remaining, a reminder will be displayed on the Refugee icon.
- Updated the layout best city list details and style of the pop-up details and its respective UI
- Production values for Jade Mine, Gold Mine, Iron Mine, Saltpeter Mine,, Bamboo Grove, Banyan Grove, Red Maples and Peach Grove is adjusted. Design Institute blueprints feautring these building are adjusted accordingly too.
- Courier Stations transfer soldiers past the maximum amount now.
- The interface colors now correctly prompt that greenhouses will be closed if there are not enough resources to maintain them.
- Added a new tip for the Wonder Building, stating that it won't produce anything unless its completed or temporarily in business.
- Evaluation method adjustments to correctly calculate the score and changed how some parameters are calculated. It should be less demanding to get a higher grades now.
- Camera speed adjustments for using Q-E buttons.
- Increase the number of new blueprınts that can appear for Design Institute R&D, especially during a challenge.
