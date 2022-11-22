Update 0.7.0

Changes
- Kasimir may now try to marry one of the four ladies from Zalesie. After the wedding and a boisterous reception the spouse will accompany him in everyday life (if she's not at work at the moment).
- Conquering the heart of your chosen girl will not be easy. Quest enthusiasts should be pleased with this update.
- Wives relieve Kasimir in some of his duties. Unless, of course, their husband decides that they may not work on the farm at all.
- Music has come to Zalesie! And not just for the wedding. Kasimir may aquire a stylish gramophone and collect vinyls, so it's not just howling wind he hears while working.
- There are several new items in Zalesie. Their only purpose is to improve mood of people. And we do not mean new varieties of alcoholic beverages.
- Tommy finally Tomasz fought his dislike for white and finally buys white fur and trophies made of albino animals.
- Peter discovered a collector within himself. He buys... caps and hats. There are rumors that he makes animals wear them when Anthony is not there. Unfortunately, he doesn't sell.
- Zalesie dwellers got their voices back. But it turns out they are all ventriloquists.
- We optimized several game elements, including animals, so that owners of more numerous herds do not feel their presence too much.
Helpful tips
- If there are lots of lights (electrical and oil lamps, pumpkin lanterns, etc.) on your farm consider changing a visual setting "Lamp shadows" to "Player's only" or "Disabled".
Coming soon
- Two new farming machines.
