Deep Rock Galactic update for 22 November 2022

Season 03: PATCH 6 (Build 79431 - 22/11/2022)

Build 9991366

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Miners,

Patch containing various minor fixes and a fix for B.O.S.C.O. Egg/Arquaq Stealing tendencies - He should be safe to bring on missions again.

With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew

— PATCH NOTES —
  • Fixed the Subata 120 overclock “Explosive Reload” not affecting one of the hiveguard’s weak spots
  • Fixed Huuli Hoarder not reacting to dwarves being nearby or attacking it
  • Fixed Lithofoamer and Lithovac breaking hacking pod connection
  • Fixed cosmetic tree not showing the name of the weapon for all skins
  • Fixed unused strings for crowdin
  • Added missing objective description for Industrial Sabotage
  • Fixed Naedocyte Breeder scaling in size when shot with arrow
  • Added tweaks on shouts, meteor timer and misc audio
  • Added a longer indication for when a Caretaker Appendage will burrow and pop out of the ground
  • Added collider on top of Cleansing Pod for pipelines
  • Made sure that the player count is reset on reload of worlds
  • Fixed the "Weapon Licence Assignments Completed" tab not counting correctly
  • Fixed a bug that caused Worm pod remains to not be destroyed after 10 seconds
  • Added missing names for Rival Tech and Lithophage enemies in the Bestiary
  • Removed unnecessary comma from earned currency for the secondary objective
  • Fixed meteor latejoin sound and drop issues
  • Adjusted movement settings of Fester Fleas
  • Reduced the space electric crystals take when trying to spawn other things in the cave
  • Plagueheart now looks like a plagueheart on the terrain scanner
  • Fixed Bosco consuming carryables in some cases

Deep Rock Galactic Content Depot 548431
