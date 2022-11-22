 Skip to content

Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts update for 22 November 2022

Hotfix Patch v1.09.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all,
Please read what our latest hotfix includes.

Hotfix v1.09.3

  • Fixed inflated VP numbers caused by various issues.
  • Fixed inconsistent 250 VP given sometimes wrongly because of a blockade logic error.
  • Fixed bug that caused previously damaged ships to have most or even all engines damaged in next battles.
  • Blockades now have a larger impact on economy.
  • Improved shell ballistics (previously muzzle velocities could become too low, creating issues in gun elevation and gun range calculations).
  • Battle AI improvement in the way it keeps the formation coherence.
  • Fix of formation problems which could cause ships to spin or get infinite speed.
  • Improved AI friendly fire calculations for torpedoes.
  • Improved scale of ship icons on the map.

Enjoy!
The Game Labs Team

