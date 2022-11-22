Hotfix Patch v1.09.3

Hello all,
Please read what our latest hotfix includes.
Hotfix v1.09.3
- Fixed inflated VP numbers caused by various issues.
- Fixed inconsistent 250 VP given sometimes wrongly because of a blockade logic error.
- Fixed bug that caused previously damaged ships to have most or even all engines damaged in next battles.
- Blockades now have a larger impact on economy.
- Improved shell ballistics (previously muzzle velocities could become too low, creating issues in gun elevation and gun range calculations).
- Battle AI improvement in the way it keeps the formation coherence.
- Fix of formation problems which could cause ships to spin or get infinite speed.
- Improved AI friendly fire calculations for torpedoes.
- Improved scale of ship icons on the map.
Enjoy!
The Game Labs Team
