Rogue: Genesia update for 22 November 2022

Hotfix 0.7.0.8a

Build 9991073

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes
  • End game achievements menu having filter when it's useless
  • End game achievements back button not working
  • End game soulCard and artifact button not working
  • End game achievement button not working when not having achievements unlocked during the run
  • End Game pause menu not working
  • Achievements unlocked during the run not being reset when starting a new run
  • Achievements displaying "page" instead of page number in the top left when opening the achievements menu for the first time
  • Achievements notification not working when starting the game for the first time

