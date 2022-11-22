Hotfix 0.7.0.8a

Fixes
- End game achievements menu having filter when it's useless
- End game achievements back button not working
- End game soulCard and artifact button not working
- End game achievement button not working when not having achievements unlocked during the run
- End Game pause menu not working
- Achievements unlocked during the run not being reset when starting a new run
- Achievements displaying "page" instead of page number in the top left when opening the achievements menu for the first time
- Achievements notification not working when starting the game for the first time
Changed files in this update