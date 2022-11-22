Update 0.7.0.8

QoL
- You can now check the list of achievements unlocked during the run in the end-screen
- some weapons sprite update
Change
- Evasion now reduce damage received by 99% instead of voiding them completely
Fixes
- UI issues for HardMode button on Wide screen
- Immovable should no longer be disabled when "moving" during the menu
- Loading incompatible save from demo causing corrupted game and everything being broken
- Dashing and anachronistic activating when game is paused/during level-up
- Picked up chest is now added to a queue, so grabbing multiple chest at the same time should no longer lost them (You can also save and quit during the artifact selection and load back int to see the artifact selection)
- Artificer katana explosion radius not properly scaling with the projectile size (the visual were, but not the collision)
Optimisation
- A sound effect can only be played once per frame at most
- Berserker buff now use dynamic stats value instead of triggering total recalculation
