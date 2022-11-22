 Skip to content

Cronous Online update for 22 November 2022

[Cronous Global] - Scheduled Maintenance Notice 11/22/2022

🔊🔊🔊 Attention Cronians! 🔊🔊🔊

🛠 We would like to inform everyone that Cronous Global shall perform server maintenance. This procedure will be for server refreshes, updates, website improvements, etc.

[Estimated Time]
3 - 5 Hours

[Start Schedule]
Start - November 22, 2022 | 08:30 PM EST in all servers

Please make sure you log out before the maintenance starts. During maintenance, the game will be inaccessible.

For any questions or inquiries, feel free to contact us using our Cronous CS link or our official Facebook fan pages!

💬 https://www.facebook.com/cronousVFUN
💬 Cronous CS link

While waiting for the servers to go up, you can join the official Discord channel and discuss with the moderators about the game. 💬Discord: https://discord.gg/QzvVcQr29J

Thank you for the support!

-Cronous Global Valofe Team

