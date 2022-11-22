Hotfix（Alpha/Stable version）- v1.0.17.9

Bugfix：
- Fixed the problem that the mayor had the wrong number of inhabitants bonus.
Guides of switching to Alpha version：
- Switching Method
Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY, select 👉Properties - 👉BETAS, and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)
