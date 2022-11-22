 Skip to content

Settlement Survival update for 22 November 2022

Hotfix（Alpha/Stable version）- v1.0.17.9

Hotfix（Alpha/Stable version）- v1.0.17.9

Build 9990312

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfix：

  • Fixed the problem that the mayor had the wrong number of inhabitants bonus.

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

  • Switching Method
    Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY, select 👉Properties - 👉BETAS, and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)

Contact us:
Discord - Join our community Discord
Steam community - Join Steam community

