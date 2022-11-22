-Various skills balancing (buffed druid mostly)
-Buffed Oak Ent boss health and damage
-Reduced the size of some textures, reducing the game size.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 22 November 2022
Optimization and balancing update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
