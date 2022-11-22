 Skip to content

Tank Battle: Normandy update for 22 November 2022

Tank Battle: Normandy - update v3.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9990105 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update: Some German transport vehicles to Sd.Kfz 7's.
Update: The play balance in the 'Surrounded' mission.

Tank Battle: Normandy Windows Depot 374941
