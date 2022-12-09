Game Update 1.5.4: Dance of the Throne Release!

General
- New add-on content Dance of the Throne.
- Elena, the leader of Demiurge, will be arriving as a playable character. You'll use Elena to challenge rearranged stages and enemy configurations in Pascal's Wager. Defeat all enemies as quickly as possible, rack up chains, obtain your highest score, and fight your way to the top of the leaderboard against players from all over the world.
Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue where Proxy Higgins’s major attack might fail to perform.
- Fixed an issue where the teleportation move of Fused Sprenger might be interrupted.
- General stability and bugfixes.
- Fixed an issue that may cause effect stacking issues for Jerold.
- Fixed a few VFX display issues.
- Fixed an issue where certain minions summoned by bosses might move outside of the encounter space.
- Fixed several collision issues that may cause players to be stuck.
