Territory update for 22 November 2022

Territory – Alpha 5.12 – Default Branch – ADS and Bow controls

Last edited by Wendy

Changed

  • Aim Down Sights (ADS) is now by default - hold right mouse. There is an option in control settings to change between toggle and hold ADS modes.
  • Changed firing for the primitive bow. It now works the same as the other ranged weapons, so right click and hold to aim and draw, left click to fire, release right click to cancel aim/draw
  • Improved crosshair for bow
  • Reduced Medkit and AI-2 loot spawn rate
  • Pigs now slowly regenerate health so that if they’re attacked and survive they will return to 100% health within a few minutes (this means you can shoot them for fun without worrying that their health will be low)
  • Visitors have received a remote upgrade from the mothership and are now slightly more deadly
  • Ambient audio is now completely randomised so that naturally there will be times when more of the same type of sounds could play sequentially

Added

  • Visitor audio added to random night sounds. Just to freak you out.

