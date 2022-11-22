 Skip to content

Your Quest 2 update for 22 November 2022

Patch v0.3.2.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed being unable to target tiles with Ranged magic at a distance
  • Fixed Ranged healing spells not using Casting Grid
  • Fixed Ranged healing spells causing damage instead of healing
  • Fixed planting seeds/flowers not consuming item

