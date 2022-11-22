Patch v0.3.2.6

- Fixed being unable to target tiles with Ranged magic at a distance
- Fixed Ranged healing spells not using Casting Grid
- Fixed Ranged healing spells causing damage instead of healing
- Fixed planting seeds/flowers not consuming item
