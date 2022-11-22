 Skip to content

Grim Nights 2 - Realms update for 22 November 2022

Patch 0.7.5.3 - Another hotfix!

Patch 0.7.5.3 - Another hotfix!

Build 9989233 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This quick one gets rids of another crash - sorry about that one as well! Keep the reports coming!

Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias

