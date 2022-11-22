 Skip to content

AI Roguelite update for 22 November 2022

Natural Actions v2

22 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved natural actions

  • Enemies now get natural actions instead of abilities, which makes combat text more open-ended, makes the AI less likely to repeat itself with quoted abilities, and eliminates the initial load time when encountering an enemy.
  • Reworded the prompt to the AI to make it more likely to generate a string that works.
  • Moved this functionality to the main AI model (using cloud gen if you're using that) instead of forcing it to be the local model. The tiny bit longer wait seems worth the improved quality.
  • You are now able to edit the natural action string which is called the "use string" in the edit details window. Follow the pattern by using "[entity]" (with no article) to denote the target.

Forgot to mention from last update:

  • Added world presets such as zombie apocalypse and UC Berkeley frat row

Changed files in this update

